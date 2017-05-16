National Politics

May 16, 2017 11:04 AM

Otter endorses Little in Idaho governor's race

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he's endorsing Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little in Idaho's 2018 governor race.

Otter said Tuesday that while the gubernatorial race currently has a several capable candidates, he's always supported Little. Otter appointed Little to serve as his second-in-command in 2009.

Otter's announcement is the first high-profile endorsement of the 2018 gubernatorial race. It's roughly one year until the Republican primary election takes place.

Little first announced he was running for Idaho's top seat last year. Since then, U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist and former state Sen. Russ Fulcher have also filed to run as GOP gubernatorial candidates.

Otter has previously said he will not run for re-election when his third term finishes next year.

