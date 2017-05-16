National Politics

May 16, 2017 10:28 AM

Judge puts off lawyers' fees until abortion suit appeal over

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A federal judge says that until Louisiana's appeal of an abortion law ruling is over, he won't consider fees for lawyers who won the challenge.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles (duh-GRAV-uhlz) also gave lawyers for abortion clinics 21 days to oppose the order he handed down Tuesday.

The clinics' lawyers say the state should pay them $4.7 million.

Attorneys for the state say that if they win their appeal, the clinics' lawyers won't be due anything.

The law required doctors who perform abortions to be able to admit patients to a nearby hospital. It's never been enforced.

DeGravelles overturned the law in April, under a U.S. Supreme Court decision that a similar Texas law was unconstitutional. The five justices in the majority on that ruling remain on the high court.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos