National Politics

May 16, 2017 11:56 AM

Alaska Legislature to weigh confirming Cabinet, board picks

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska Legislature plans to meet in joint session Tuesday afternoon to consider Gov. Bill Walker's nominees to boards, positions and key administration positions.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth, Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan and Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack are the Walker Cabinet members facing confirmation.

They have been serving in their roles, as have others appointed by Walker, but are subject to legislative approval to remain in those jobs.

Lindemuth faced criticism for pursuing settlement in a long-running land-access dispute.

Drew Phoenix, who was appointed to serve on the state's human rights commission, also has garnered attention. Some conservative groups have tried to paint Phoenix, who has advocated for LGBT rights, as too political for the post.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos