May 16, 2017 6:47 PM

How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary

The Associated Press

How candidates fared in some of the races for mayor in Tuesday's primary election in Pennsylvania:

__

ERIE

Attorney John Persinger has won the Republican nomination for mayor in Erie. He defeated Jon Whaley, a former top aide to three-term Democratic Mayor Joseph Sinnott, who is barred by law from seeking another term.

__

PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's second-largest city as he seeks a second term in office. He had two challengers in the primary. No candidate filed to run for the GOP nomination.

