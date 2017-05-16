How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary

How candidates fared in some of the races for mayor in Tuesday's primary election in Pennsylvania:
ERIE
Attorney John Persinger has won the Republican nomination for mayor in Erie. He defeated Jon Whaley, a former top aide to three-term Democratic Mayor Joseph Sinnott, who is barred by law from seeking another term.
PITTSBURGH
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's second-largest city as he seeks a second term in office. He had two challengers in the primary. No candidate filed to run for the GOP nomination.
