May 17, 2017 5:58 AM

Petition seeks to rename South Carolina high school

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, S.C.

A student wants to a new name for her South Carolina high school that honors a prominent Civil War general.

A student identified only as Asha Marie at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville County told local media the school should not be named for one of the South's largest slaveholders.

Hampton was a cavalry commander during the Civil War and was later elected governor and criticized the Reconstruction era which put black leaders in political office.

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition at change.org calling for a new name.

More than 2,000 have signed a petition to keep the name.

A school board spokeswoman says the board has not received any petitions. She said it would require a move by state lawmakers to rename the school.

