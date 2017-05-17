Democrat Massie enters race for Massachusetts governor

Democrat Robert Massie has officially entered the race for governor in Massachusetts, telling supporters at a campaign kickoff event that he would fight to improve education, protect workers' rights and find solutions for climate change.
Massie is a longtime environmental activist who has been involved in state politics before. He was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 1994 and briefly ran for the U.S. Senate in 2011.
The Somerville resident recently stepped down as director of the Sustainable Solutions Lab at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rf3DaU ) that Massie told about 200 supporters at the Tuesday night rally that Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has failed to address economic and environmental challenges.
"I don't believe that Charlie Baker has any sense of where we should go," Massie said.
Jay Gonzalez, a top state budget official under Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick, formally entered the 2018 race in January.
Newton Mayor Setti Warren, a Democrat, has set up a fundraising committee for a possible run for governor. Warren's supporters have been asked to attend a block party on Saturday when, according to the invitation, he will announce "the first step he'll take to lead the commonwealth."
Former state Sen. Dan Wolf, a Cape Cod Democrat, is also considering a run for the state's top job.
Announced candidates will address a Democratic gathering in Worcester next month.
It's widely expected that Baker will seek a second term, but he has yet to make a formal announcement.
