May 17, 2017 9:03 AM

DA: No deadly force used against inmate in Oregon jail death

The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore.

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says police did not use deadly force against a man who died last week after seriously injuring two officers at a jail in Florence, Oregon.

Perlow say officers used a stun gun, but investigators don't believe that contributed to the death of 40-year-old David Brickey. She says only one of its two electrically charged darts struck him.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/iTc612 ) that authorities suspect the 5-foot-9, 260-pound man died from a medical issue that could relate to an enlarged heart and a blocked artery.

A medical examiner issued preliminary findings but the autopsy report isn't finalized.

Brickey was jailed May 4 on a disorderly conduct charge. Four days later, he attacked officers for unknown reasons while being released from the facility.

Surveillance video shows Brickey rushing at a female officer and slamming her head into a concrete wall before getting on top of her.

