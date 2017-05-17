Man in car that hit officer charged with attempted murder

Authorities say a man has been charged with attempted murder after he hit a police officer with his car as he tried to arrest him in a South Carolina hospital parking lot.
The State Law Enforcement Division said in a news release that 38-year-old Stephen Craft II was charged Wednesday.
An arrest warrant says Lexington Medical Center Public Safety officers found Craft in a car in the emergency room parking lot on April 27, but he drove off as they approached.
The warrant says Craft hit an officer with his car. The officer was not seriously injured and fired a shot at Craft, who was not hit.
Craft was wanted for grand larceny.
It wasn't known if Craft had a lawyer.
Comments