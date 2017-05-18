Governor candidate Ameya Pawar calls for Trump impeachment

Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar (ah-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR') is the latest Democratic candidate for Illinois governor to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Pawar said Thursday he'll introduce a resolution in the Chicago City Council urging the U.S. House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings. He says Congress should "move on that quickly."
Pawar is one of several Democrats looking to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018. Democratic billionaire J.B. Pritzker also called for Trump's impeachment on Wednesday.
In a statement, Pawar says it appears Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. He says "our country is in a really bad place right now."
The White House says Trump's actions were appropriate.
Other Democrats seeking the party's nomination include state Sen. Daniel Biss and businessman Chris Kennedy.
