Kellyanne Conway tells Trump's supporters to ignore critics

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 file photo, Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview outside the White House, in Washington. Conway has told supporters in New Hampshire they should "just ignore" his critics and the incessant chatter about the scandals dogging him. Conway was guest speaker Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the fundraising Spring to Victory dinner, hosted by the New Hampshire Republican State Committee in Nashua. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo