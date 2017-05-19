Waterloo destroyed video of officer using force on juvenile

The Waterloo Police Department has destroyed surveillance video of a 2010 incident in which an officer used "unnecessary force" against a juvenile in a department holding cell.
Police Chief Daniel Trelka said Thursday the video involving officer Corbin Payne was likely destroyed in April 2016, six years after Payne was suspended without pay over the incident. He says department policy requires such records be kept for six years.
Trelka recently demoted Payne from lieutenant to officer after an off-duty road rage incident in which Payne confronted and used force against a motorist. Trelka says that force was "very similar in nature to" the force he used against the juvenile in April 2010.
Trelka says a television station anchor inquired about the video after the road rage incident, but it was gone by then.
