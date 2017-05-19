National Politics

May 19, 2017 8:59 AM

Negativity grows in governor's race as primary day nears

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

The Democratic and Republican candidates competing to succeed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie officially put the debates in the rearview mirror and are zooming toward next month's primary with increasingly negative attacks.

The June 6 primary leaves the candidates less than three weeks to rev up voters who polls show are mostly undecided.

Experts have said the election is likely to have low turnout. Turnout was just 12 percent in 2005 when there was also no incumbent running.

Christie has been elected twice but cannot seek a third term.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli clashed in their second and final debate that aired on NJTV Thursday in Newark. Democrats Jim Johnson, Ray Lesniak, Phil Murphy and John Wisniewski had their final debate last week.

