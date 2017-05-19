National Politics

May 19, 2017 10:33 AM

Alabama lawmakers approve new districts at session end

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to new legislative districts.

The Alabama Senate voted 21-8 to approve the redistricting legislation. It now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

The approval brings to a close one of the most contentious issues of the legislative session. Black lawmakers used delaying tactics to protest the plan they argue diminishes the influence of black voters.

The battle over the districts now shifts back to final court.

Federal judges in January ordered Alabama lawmakers to redraw boundaries before the 2018 elections. The judges ruled Republicans had improperly made race a predominant factor in drawing lines for 12 districts.

Republican leaders say they are confident the plan addresses the problems found by the court. Black caucus members say it makes minimal changes.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos