Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Belgrade, Maine

BELGRADE, Maine

Authorities say says one person was killed and another injured in an officer-involved shooting in the town of Belgrade, Maine.

The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rDGRXE) the shooting happened at a mobile home Friday night after a standoff with police.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said Saturday no officers or neighbors were hurt, but he declined to provide additional information about either of the victims. The attorney general's office is investigating because an officer discharged a gun.

A neighbor tells the Kennebec Journal that two men, both of whom seemed intoxicated, had been in the driveway before he heard gunfire. He says one of them appeared to be angry after crashing a Ford Mustang into the home while doing burnouts.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple rounds of gunshots.

