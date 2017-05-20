Committee rejects bill that curbs local pesticide law

A legislative committee in Maine has blocked a bill that would have barred cities and towns from enforcing pesticide laws that are stricter than the state's.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2q3Jgcj ) that the committee voted unanimously to block the legislation Wednesday. Gov. Paul LePage's administration created the proposal which would've nullified current local pesticide ordinances and stopped new ones.
Supporters of the bill, which include lawn care companies and golf courses, say varying pesticide rules are hard to follow from city to city.
Opponents, however, say the pesticide bill undermines local government and would possibly violate the Maine Constitution.
More than two dozen cities and towns in Maine have augmented pesticide laws.
Comments