National Politics

May 20, 2017 8:36 PM

Crews still battling large fire near Wharton State Forest

The Associated Press
SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has burned roughly 300 acres near New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.

The fire in Shamong Township was spotted around 9:45 a.m. Saturday by staffers at the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's Medford Fire Tower. It was about 50 percent contained by early Saturday night.

State officials say no evacuations have been ordered and none of the roughly 30 homes in the area have been damaged by the flames.

Firefighters set up a large containment area around the fire and were setting backfires to stop the main blaze. They also have been conducting backfire operations between the main fire and the homes.

Wharton State Forest spans Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

