New York state officials push birdwatching initiative

New York state has begun an initiative to get the public outside to connect with nature.
I BIRD NY was unveiled Friday at the Utica Marsh Wildlife Management Area in central New York. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos helped unveil recent improvements at the marsh and designs for a new observation viewing tower that's expected to open in September.
Seggos says places like the marsh are among the prime bird watching areas and "are true natural treasures to the state." New York is home to more than 450 different bird species.
DEC recently completed the rehabilitation and enhancement of 75 percent of the one-mile trail at the Utica March. A secondary observation area was part of that project.
