May 21, 2017 11:44 AM

Lafourche sheriff's office gives kids self-defense course

THIBODAUX, La.

A south Louisiana sheriff's office is offering four-day self-defense courses for kids.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says this is the 19th year it has offered radKIDS defense courses. The name stands for "resist aggression defensively."

A news release says each week will have morning sessions for children aged 5 to 7, and afternoon sessions for those aged 8 to 12.

Parents can drop kids off or stay for the two-hour programs.

Advance registration is required because space is limited. The classes cost $10 per child, for materials.

Registration deadlines are Friday, June 16 for sessions in Raceland from June 20-23.

There's a Friday, July 7 deadline for sessions in Cut Off from July 11-14; and a Friday, July 14 deadline to register for sessions in Thibodaux from July 18-21.

