Lafourche sheriff's office gives kids self-defense course

A south Louisiana sheriff's office is offering four-day self-defense courses for kids.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says this is the 19th year it has offered radKIDS defense courses. The name stands for "resist aggression defensively."
A news release says each week will have morning sessions for children aged 5 to 7, and afternoon sessions for those aged 8 to 12.
Parents can drop kids off or stay for the two-hour programs.
Advance registration is required because space is limited. The classes cost $10 per child, for materials.
Registration deadlines are Friday, June 16 for sessions in Raceland from June 20-23.
There's a Friday, July 7 deadline for sessions in Cut Off from July 11-14; and a Friday, July 14 deadline to register for sessions in Thibodaux from July 18-21.
