May 22, 2017 10:30 AM

Hundreds of Detroit women sign up for free gun lesson

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Hundreds of women in Detroit had attended a day-long event of free lessons on gun safety and personal protection.

The Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2qOGpGg ) reports that women of all ages showed up to the sixth annual event on Sunday held by Legally Armed in Detroit, a gun rights advocacy group.

Legally Armed founder Rick Ector says that 700 women registered for the event at Top Gun Shooting Sports and about 600 showed up.

Ector says he began the yearly free training to help women because they are "easier targets" for predators. He says many of his graduates have had to display and sometimes use their firearm to defend themselves against an attacker.

The training includes classroom instruction and time in the shooting range, with one-on-one instruction with a firearms trainer.

