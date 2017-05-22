National Politics

May 22, 2017 1:35 PM

Judge: Ohio school shooting suspect competent to face trial

The Associated Press
URBANA, Ohio

An Ohio judge says a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students is competent to stand trial.

A Champaign County Juvenile Court judge made the ruling Monday after earlier hearing testimony from two psychologists who evaluated the 17-year-old.

Ely Serna is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He has denied the charges.

Serna's attorney tells the Springfield News-Sun that he still is worried about the teen's competency but he respects the court's decision.

Authorities allege he fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding the teen, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

Prosecutors want to try Serna as an adult.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos