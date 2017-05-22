Deschutes County at center of marijuana battle

Deschutes County finds itself in the middle of a marijuana tug of war just two and half years since Measure 91 legalized recreational marijuana in Oregon.
The Bend Bulletin reported (http://bit.ly/2qQqC9C ) Saturday that due to its unique farmland setup, and its restrictive, discretionary rules governing the growing of marijuana outside of city limits, Deschutes County is in the middle of battles over how, when and where plant owners can grow and produce the crop.
Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone says rules established by the county in 2016 help balance the needs of marijuana growers looking to set up shop in rural parts of the county.
Both DeBone and Community Development Director for Deschutes County Nick Lelack say Deschutes County is open to revisiting its rules on marijuana production.
