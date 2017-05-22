National Politics

May 22, 2017 10:07 PM

Denver settles gunman case for $122,500

The Associated Press
DENVER

A man who says he was falsely accused by Denver police of conspiring to hire a gunman to kill his ex-girlfriend will receive part of a $122,500 settlement.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2qPnZHq ) City Council approved Monday that the city pay Brian Hinman $71,625.97, ending a lawsuit Hinman filed two years ago. Hinman's attorneys will receive $50,874.03.

Hinman's lawsuit contends he was in jail in 2013 for violating a restraining order when a cellmate made up a story aimed at cutting short his own jail sentence. The cellmate told a police detective Hinman asked him to carry out the killing of his ex-girlfriend.

The lawsuit says Hinman spent 10 more months in jail before the cellmate's story fell apart and prosecutors dropped the charges.

