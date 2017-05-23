National Politics

May 23, 2017 7:28 AM

Washington lawmaker introduces bill to ban masks in public

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

A bill introduced in the Washington state Senate would ban the wearing of masks on public streets.

KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2qL9aVR ) that Senate Bill 5941, introduced Monday, would make mask-wearing a misdemeanor.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jim Honeyford says acts of vandalism and violence have occurred "under the guise of political speech."

The bill claims that recent demonstrations with masked protesters have become "a threat to public safety."

On May Day, about 75 masked protesters in Olympia turned violent, throwing rocks at police using slingshots. Fourteen people were arrested across Western Washington.

The proposed measure would ban people from wearing a mask, hood or device that conceals a person's identity on public streets, entryways, or places frequented by the general public.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos