Tempe police: Mesa councilman had high blood-alcohol level

Tempe police say a Mesa city councilman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated had a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the state's legal limit for drivers.
Ryan Winkle was given a criminal citation for DUI on May 7 after the car he was driving was reportedly weaving in the roadway before it was pulled over by Tempe police.
Police say the city prosecutor's office will be following up on possible additional charges.
Last week, Winkle announced he's taking a voluntary leave of absence and will undergo counseling as he works to resolve his legal issues.
Winkle also apologized to his fellow city council members, Mayor John Giles and "the children and young people of Mesa" and asked voters for their forgiveness.
