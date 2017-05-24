Former Utah Republican lawmaker to run for Chaffetz seat

Former Republican state Rep. Chris Herrod says he's running for Congress in a special election for the seat of resigning U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
Herrod said Wednesday that his time living overseas, including time in Ukraine and Russia, gives him an international perspective that other candidates don't have. He says he understands Russian President Vladimir Putin and that the Russians can provide a model the U.S. could learn from when it comes to combating terrorism.
Herrod, a loan officer in Provo, served in Utah's Legislature for five years beginning in 2007. He also worked on Sen. Ted Cruz's presidential campaign, but ultimately voted for President Donald Trump.
Herrod says his biggest issues include illegal immigration and advocating for states' rights.
The crowded field of candidates also includes Chaffetz's former campaign manager, Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson.
