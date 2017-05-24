The Latest: Possible tornado reported in Yadkin County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' Pause 2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Punch-outs, shootouts, and a dangerous golf club 2:53 See massive demolition work under way at Oroville spillway 1:47 Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: It's ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:11 Patients get royal treatment for Shriners Hospital's first annual prom 1:29 She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 1:01 California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults 0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm. Michael Bartlett

Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm. Michael Bartlett