May 24, 2017 11:16 PM

Former lawmaker chosen as president of Salem State

The Associated Press
SALEM, Mass.

A former state lawmaker has been chosen as the new president of Salem State University.

The schools trustees picked John Keenan, currently the school's general counsel and vice president for administration, to take over for retiring President Patricia Meservey.

Keenan's hiring will be recommended to the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education for final approval.

Keenan is a graduate of Harvard and Suffolk University Law School. He spent nine years as the Democratic state representative for Salem.

Keenan was chosen from among four finalists for the position.

Comments

