National Politics

May 25, 2017 9:05 AM

Huntsville overtakes Mobile as 3rd-largest Alabama city

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Huntsville has overtaken Mobile to become Alabama's third-largest city.

New population estimates released Thursday by the Census Bureau show the north Alabama city is home to 193,079 people. That surpasses Mobile's estimated population of 192,904.

The size difference between the two cities could get wider. Al.com (http://bit.ly/2qkaAnz ) reports that Census figures show Huntsville is the only one of the state's four largest cities that is growing.

Birmingham and Montgomery remain Alabama's largest cities, but each is shrinking. No. 1 Birmingham is down slightly to an estimated population of 212,157 people, and No. 2 Montgomery has contracted to 192,904 residents.

Huntsville has added more than 2,100 residents over the last year, and it could gain more people. The city council recently annexed land that's expected to become a subdivision.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos