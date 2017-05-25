Anchorage police seek female suspect in credit union robbery

Anchorage police say a woman robbed a south-side credit union and escaped in a red pickup.
The woman at about 5 p.m. Wednesday walked into Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Dimond Boulevard across the street from Toys "R'' Us.
She approached a teller and handed over a note demanding money. Police say the note implied she had a weapon.
The woman drove off in a newer model red Ford pickup with an extended cab and a step-side bed.
The woman's face was captured by the bank's security camera. Police describe her as about 30 years old.
