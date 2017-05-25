Attorney general moves to dismiss lawsuit governor's suit

The Democratic attorney general is moving to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by the state's Republican governor.
Gov. Paul LePage lawsuit claims Attorney General Janet Mills is refusing to represent the administration in court cases for political reasons. He also wants her to stop joining amicus briefs that clash with his positions.
Mills said in Wednesday legal filings the independence of her office is settled law. She's called LePage's suit "frivolous."
LePage filed suit against Mills this month in Kennebec County Superior Court and says having to hire outside counsel is costly.
But Mills argued that LePage can't force her office to pay for any lawyer he wishes to hire to appear in any lawsuit.
She said it'd be cheaper if LePage joins amicus briefs for free.
Comments