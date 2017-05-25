Arpaio asks US Supreme Court for jury trial in contempt case

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider his request to have a jury, rather than a judge, decide whether he should be convicted of criminal contempt-of-court charge.
The lawman's lawyers made the filing with the nation's highest court on Wednesday, a month before he's scheduled to be tried on the misdemeanor charge for ignoring an order to stop his immigration patrols.
The filing raises a possible scenario in which the 84-year-old is convicted of the charge and appeals the case, yet dies before his appeal is ruled on.
Jack Wilenchik, one of Arpaio's attorneys, said in an interview that such a scenario would forever tarnish his client's name.
Arpaio has acknowledged prolonging the patrols for months, but insists his disobedience wasn't intentional.
Comments