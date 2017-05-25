National Politics

Arpaio asks US Supreme Court for jury trial in contempt case

By JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider his request to have a jury, rather than a judge, decide whether he should be convicted of criminal contempt-of-court charge.

The lawman's lawyers made the filing with the nation's highest court on Wednesday, a month before he's scheduled to be tried on the misdemeanor charge for ignoring an order to stop his immigration patrols.

The filing raises a possible scenario in which the 84-year-old is convicted of the charge and appeals the case, yet dies before his appeal is ruled on.

Jack Wilenchik, one of Arpaio's attorneys, said in an interview that such a scenario would forever tarnish his client's name.

Arpaio has acknowledged prolonging the patrols for months, but insists his disobedience wasn't intentional.

Comments

