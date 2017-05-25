Armed robbery suspect wounded during shootout with police

An armed robbery suspect was wounded during a shootout with police in Florida.
The Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/RGBTMp) reports that 24-year-old Jordan Bowie was released from the hospital Wednesday and charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Temple Terrace police say Bowie pulled a gun and robbed two people outside a liquor store Tuesday night. Detectives used surveillance video from the store to identify Bowie.
A car Bowie was riding in was pulled over Wednesday afternoon. Police say Bowie fired at an officer, and the officer returned fire, hitting Bowie in the leg. The officer's name wasn't immediately released.
Bowie was being held without bail Thursday. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
State law enforcement will investigate the shooting.
