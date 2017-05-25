National Politics

May 25, 2017 9:05 PM

Gorham chief on leave after exchange of gunfire

The Associated Press
GORHAM, Maine

The town of Gorham, Maine, is without its police chief, temporarily, at least.

Police Chief Dan Jones was placed on administrative leave after he exchanged gunfire Wednesday with a suspect who was eventually apprehended. No one was hurt.

It's standard procedure for an officer to be placed on paid leave while the attorney general investigates the use of deadly force.

Police officers were about 100 yards away when the man emerged from a woodlot and fired his weapon three or four times. The man was later taken into custody without incident.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing.

The deputy chief will be in charge in Jones' absence.

