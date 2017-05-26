National Politics

May 26, 2017 1:32 AM

New Mexico advocates to join Texas immigration law protest

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Dozens of immigrant advocates from New Mexico are heading to Texas to protest that state's new law allowing police officers to ask about a person's immigration status.

The advocates from the New Mexico Dream Team will join immigrant activists in Texas on Monday for a demonstration against the law at the Texas Capitol Building.

The Texas law also requires police chiefs and sheriffs — under the threat of jail and removal from office — to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects in jail for possible deportation.

Opponents blast the Texas bill as a version of Arizona's immigration crackdown law, SB 1070, which sparked protests and led to legal challenges in 2010. They say the Texas law will result in racial profiling.

