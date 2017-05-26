Christie set for boardwalk stroll as Memorial Day arrives

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to make his final Memorial Day weekend trip to the shore as governor.
Christie is scheduled to visit Seaside Heights on Friday, as the start of the season begins up and down the coast.
Christie will walk along the boardwalk and then cut the ribbon on Lucky Leo's Sweet Shop, and on the new Hydrus roller coaster.
The Hydrus was built to replace a coaster that fell into the ocean during Superstorm Sandy.
The Republican has made trips to the shore on the Friday before Memorial Day a tradition. He will leave office in January.
