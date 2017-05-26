National Politics

May 26, 2017 10:26 AM

Senator and mayor among top candidates in congressional race

By HALLIE GOLDEN Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

State Senator Deidre Henderson and Provo Mayor John Curtis lead a packed field of candidates squaring off for the open congressional seat soon-to-be vacated by U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

A total of 10 Republicans and three Democrats had filed to run by Friday, eight days after Chaffetz announced he would resign from congress.

Political scientists say Curtis could be a front-runner, given his political experience and name recognition. The popular mayor is a moderate Republican finishing his second term in office.

Henderson is a Republican senator from Spanish Fork who could also be a key contender given her political experience in both the state legislature and as Chaffetz's campaign manager in his first run for office.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday to file to run.

Utah officials have scheduled a Nov. 7 special election.

