Senator and mayor among top candidates in congressional race

State Senator Deidre Henderson and Provo Mayor John Curtis lead a packed field of candidates squaring off for the open congressional seat soon-to-be vacated by U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
A total of 10 Republicans and three Democrats had filed to run by Friday, eight days after Chaffetz announced he would resign from congress.
Political scientists say Curtis could be a front-runner, given his political experience and name recognition. The popular mayor is a moderate Republican finishing his second term in office.
Henderson is a Republican senator from Spanish Fork who could also be a key contender given her political experience in both the state legislature and as Chaffetz's campaign manager in his first run for office.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday to file to run.
Utah officials have scheduled a Nov. 7 special election.
Comments