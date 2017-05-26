Agents in Texas seize 15 bundles of cocaine in bus toilet

Law enforcement officers in South Texas discovered 15 bundles of cocaine hidden inside the toilet of a commercial bus in a $1.4 million drug bust.
A Border Patrol statement Friday said no one has been arrested as the investigation continues into the drugs confiscated at the Sarita (suh-REE'-tuh) checkpoint.
Border Patrol agents on Thursday afternoon took a second look at a local commercial bus after a drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers. All passengers exited the bus during the search.
Agents located and confiscated more than 44 pounds of cocaine, wrapped in black tape and concealed inside the toilet, under the lid.
Passengers were allowed to re-board the bus, which continued on from the checkpoint.
Sarita is 160 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Comments