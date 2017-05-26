The Latest: 22 candidates vying for US Rep. Chaffetz's seat

FILE - In this April 29, 2014, file photo, Provo Mayor John Curtis speaks during a news conference in Provo, Utah. State Sen. Deidre Henderson and Curtis lead a packed field of candidates squaring off for the open congressional seat soon-to-be vacated by U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz. A total of 10 Republicans and three Democrats had filed to run by Friday, May 26, 2017, eight days after Chaffetz announced he would resign from Congress. The Daily Herald via AP, File Spenser Heaps