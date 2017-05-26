The Latest: 2nd Ohio statewide contender retains local fund

The Latest on treasurer candidate Clarence Mingo's local campaign fund (all times local):
11:30 p.m.
Ohio Treasurer candidate Clarence Mingo's campaign says paperwork establishing his state campaign will be filed next month.
Spokesman Mike Hartley said Friday that Mingo is complying with state campaign finance limits and plans to establish his statewide campaign fund by the next filing deadline. Hartley says the timing is based on advice from the secretary of state's office.
An Associated Press review Friday found Mingo, the Republican Franklin County auditor, hadn't closed down his uncapped auditor's fund.
He's the second statewide contender to retain a local campaign fund not subject to state contribution limits.
The AP reported Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley is using a re-election campaign fund for Dayton mayor to raise money for her 2018 bid for governor. Her campaign says it's voluntarily complying with state caps
__
3:47 p.m.
A second contender for statewide office in Ohio has retained a local campaign fund that's not subject to state contribution limits.
State records reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday show that Republican Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, a candidate for state treasurer, has not filed paperwork to close down his uncapped auditor's fund by converting it into a statewide campaign fund. Donations to a state-level campaign fund are capped at $12,000 for individuals and political action committees.
A message was left with Mingo's campaign seeking comment.
The AP reported Thursday that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley was using a re-election campaign fund for Dayton mayor, also not subject to limits, to raise money for her 2018 bid for governor. Her campaign says it's voluntarily complying with state caps.
Comments