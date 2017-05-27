National Politics

May 27, 2017 10:27 AM

Pollster pioneer Bendixen has died in Miami

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Sergio Bendixen, a pioneer in public opinion polling of Latinos who also was the first Hispanic to run a U.S. presidential campaign, has died.

His business partner, Fernand Amandi, tweeted Saturday that Bendixen was 68.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2s1wLjL ) reported that no cause was immediately given for his death in Miami on Friday.

As a researcher and strategist, Bendixen had clients that included the World Bank, the United Nations and several foundations.

He pioneered multilingual surveys for Hispanics and other ethnic groups.

In 1984, Bendixen became the campaign manager for then-Democratic presidential candidate Alan Cranston, the U.S. senator from California.

Four years later, he ran Bruce Babbit's campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Amandi tweeted that Bendixen had changed the world for the better.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos