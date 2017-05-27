Nebraska sheriff plans to use seized vehicle to fight drugs

Items taken from out-of-state drug dealers will help a sheriff's office in the Nebraska Panhandle and other area law enforcement agencies crack down further on illegal drugs, according to a county sheriff.
Three vehicles seized from out-of-state drug traffickers will be used in future drug investigations, Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jenson told the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qupabc ).
Jenson said his office and the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office have completed forfeiture orders on three of five vehicles used in a car-hauling operation that was a front for carrying drugs.
A local drug task force, the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol investigated the car-hauling operation last year, Jensen said. The haulers were found to be carrying large amounts of marijuana and hashish in the tires of the cars being transported. Jensen said about 200 pounds of drugs were seized.
Two of the seized vehicles will be used by the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group drug task force. The third will be used by Jenson's office in Sidney for administrative purposes.
Jenson was among a group of Nebraska and Kansas sheriffs who sued in 2015, arguing that Colorado's legalization of recreational marijuana runs contrary to federal law and causing their jurisdictions to spend more money and resources to deal with more marijuana-related incidents. That lawsuit is pending in the court system.
