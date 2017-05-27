Vermont governor appoints environmental leaders, librarian

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott in announcing two new leaders at the Department of Environmental Conservation and a new state librarian at the Agency of Administration.
Rebecca Ellis has been appointed deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Neil Kamman has been promoted to the role of senior policy adviser in the commissioner's office.
Scott also appointed Scott Murphy as state librarian. He'll lead a team of 19 staff members who provide services to government employees, lawmakers, other libraries and the public.
