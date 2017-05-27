National Politics

Town undeterred in fight for 19th-century war hero's remains

The Associated Press
SOMERS POINT, N.J.

Leaders of an effort to reclaim the remains of a local war hero who died in Libya say a recent rejection by the Navy won't deter them.

John Somers was killed in 1804 during the First Barbary War.

Somers Point, the town named for him, has been seeking to have his remains repatriated.

Somers died when the fire ship he commanded exploded in Tripoli Harbor. He was buried with his crew in a mass grave near the shore.

The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2rJVefY) reports the Navy said this month it is sticking with a 2012 decision not to move ahead with the repatriation.

Mayor Jack Glasser tells the newspaper he plans to continue pushing forward

The town has a small park and monument named after Somers.

