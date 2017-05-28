NY police to crack down on drunk driving through holiday

Police in New York state will be cracking down on drunken driving over the busy Memorial Day holiday.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that state and local law enforcement agencies will be adding patrols and using sobriety checkpoints to identify and arrest impaired motorists.
During last year's campaign, state police made 225 drunken driving arrests and issued nearly 12,000 tickets for a variety of other violations. Other law enforcement agencies made another 196 drunken driving and impaired driving arrests.
This year the crackdown began Friday and runs through Monday.
State Police Superintendent George Beach recommended that New Yorkers drive sober, wear their seat belts, and avoid the temptation to text while driving.
