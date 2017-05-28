Injured hikers keep conservation officers busy

It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.
On Saturday, authorities helped a 59-year-old Massachusetts man who slipped on a rock and injured his leg after summiting Mount Jackson in Bean's Grant, carrying him for nearly six hours over slick and muddy trails to an ambulance.
Authorities also helped a 54-year-old Barrington man who fell and was unconscious for a short time while hiking on Mont Chocurua on Saturday. And on Sunday, multiple agencies helped locate a Vermont man who had been missing overnight after becoming separated from his son in Pittsburg. He was found safe Sunday over the border in Maine.
