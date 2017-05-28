Lawmakers recommend changes to state tourism management

A legislative committee studying Rhode Island's tourism promotion efforts is recommending that the state consider changing its tourism management and oversight.
In a report issued Friday, the panel advised the state to "reevaluate" the formula used for the distribution of Rhode Island's Hotel and Lodging Tax to fund tourism marketing and branding. It asked the state to consider a "new distribution formula" to reflect a "21st century tourism investment model."
The panel, set to expire this year, proposed continuing to work through the end of 2018.
The state Commerce Corporation in February approved spending $4.3 million on this year's tourism and business attraction efforts after a 2016 tourism campaign brought international embarrassment over its "Cooler and Warmer" slogan and a promotional video that featured a scene from Iceland.
