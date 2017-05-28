National Politics

May 28, 2017 9:43 AM

Illinois State University cybersecurity program gets $3M

The Associated Press
NORMAL, Ill.

Illinois State University is getting a $3 million boost for its new cybersecurity program that'll start this fall.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that (http://bit.ly/2qdi8r9 ) Bloomington-based State Farm is giving the university the money. Most of it will be used to create an endowed chair position with the rest of it going to program enhancements and renovating space.

ISU President Larry Dietz says the innovative new major can help students succeed in a technology-driven world.

The cybersecurity program was approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education in December.

Officials say they'll develop new lab space for the program.

Roughly 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students attend ISU.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos