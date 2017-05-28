National Politics

May 28, 2017 11:04 AM

Police kill bear that was roaming in shore town

The Associated Press
UNION BEACH, N.J.

Police at the New Jersey shore have shot and killed a bear that was roaming through the town.

In a Facebook post, Union Beach police say the bear initially was spotted in a tree between two homes Saturday night.

Officers cleared bystanders from the area, but after four hours the bruin headed toward a heavily populated area instead of toward a marsh.

Police said in the post that they contacted the state Division of Fish and Wildlife to request a team to tranquilize the bear, but were denied.

A Fish and Wildlife spokesman said Sunday it doesn't tranquilize bears using chemical mobilization drugs during nighttime hours, due to safety concerns.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos