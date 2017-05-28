Police kill bear that was roaming in shore town

Police at the New Jersey shore have shot and killed a bear that was roaming through the town.
In a Facebook post, Union Beach police say the bear initially was spotted in a tree between two homes Saturday night.
Officers cleared bystanders from the area, but after four hours the bruin headed toward a heavily populated area instead of toward a marsh.
Police said in the post that they contacted the state Division of Fish and Wildlife to request a team to tranquilize the bear, but were denied.
A Fish and Wildlife spokesman said Sunday it doesn't tranquilize bears using chemical mobilization drugs during nighttime hours, due to safety concerns.
