May 28, 2017 2:37 PM

Conservation officers find 2 women who got lost during hike

The Associated Press
CORYDON, Ind.

Two Louisville women who got lost while hiking in a southern Indiana forest were found hours later by conservation officers in a remote area of the forest.

The women called for help about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after becoming disoriented while hiking deep in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest, about 30 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.

Conservation officers found the women exhausted but otherwise uninjured and brought them and their dog to safety following a 4-hour search. The officers used all-terrain vehicles to cover nearly 25 miles in the forest during that search.

Authorities say the search efforts were hampered when the women disregarded officers' instructions to remain stationary and instead continued walking to different locations, utilizing only a dim "Fitbit" light for illumination.

