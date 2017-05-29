National Politics

May 29, 2017 7:43 AM

Sheriff's office: Child drowns in backyard pool during party

The Associated Press
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A 5-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool during a holiday weekend party in Florida.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter told the Sun Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2sdCwKm ) the girl was with her family at the party Sunday afternoon at a North Lauderdale home.

Carter says an adult found the girl in the pool around 5 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available. Homicide detectives with the sheriff's office were investigating.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos